Nvidia's new GPU driver gets your PC in shape for Quake 2 RTX and Oculus Rift S

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia has begun pushing out a new GeForce 430.86 WHQL driver release to GeForce RTX and GTX graphics card owners, and with it comes optimizations for the upcoming Quake 2 RTX release, plus a few other goodies.

As we reported earlier this week, Quake 2 RTX is a ray-traced remaster of Quake 2, which Nvidia first showed off at GDC in March. It adds global illumination, realistic reflections, and a bunch of other visual splendor to the more than 20-year-old game.

Though it's more than two decades old, adding ray-traced visuals is still computationally demanding. Quake 2 RTX uses path tracing to render just about everything on the screen, giving it "the highest workloads of any ray-traced game released to date." In order to play it, you'll need a GeForce RTX or higher graphics card from Nvidia's Turing family.

In addition to being optimized for Quake 2 RTX, the 430.86 WHQL driver release is also tuned for Assetto Corsa Competizione, which exited Early Access on Steam today.

The latest driver adds support for three new G-Sync Compatible monitors as well—Dell S2419HGF, HP X25, and LG 27GL850—and also the Oculus Rift S and HTC Vive Pro Eye (an enterprise version of the Vive Pro).

The list of bug fixes is rather short with this one. They including the following:

GeForce Experience Freestyle no longer detects World of Warships as a supported game.

[Adobe Premier Pro]: The application may crash or experience TDR events on some systems.

[GeForced RTX 2080][Notebook][Resolume Arena 6]: Slow performance in the game when using dual 4k output.

You can grab the new driver through GeForce Experience, or follow this link to download it manually.