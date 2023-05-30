Nvidia's made a better motion blur busting technology for competitive gaming monitors

Nvidia has released an upgraded version of its Ultra Low Motion Blur technology, called ULMB 2. This tech is designed to reduce display-based motion blur by strobing the backlight when a pixel has fully transitioned to its correct value, with the aim of creating less a less blurry picture with greater clarity.

Nvidia goes into the details on its blog. It says, "When a new frame needs to be displayed on the monitor, a new color value is sent to each pixel. At this point, the pixel will start to transition to its new color over time. During this process, the backlight is on the entire time so the gamer visually sees the full transition.

"In addition, the image is “held” before and after transition which causes the human visual system to blur the two images together. The combination of the 'motion hold' and visible transition is what causes display-based motion blur (not to be confused with an in-game motion blur setting)."

What ULMB 2 does is flash the backlight only when the pixel values are correct. Compared to ULMB, which released in 2015, it's able to while maintaining a high refresh rate, which is kind of key considering this tech is aimed at competitive gaming. To do this, it uses G-Sync to control the response time depending on the vertical scan, ensuring that the backlight flashes only when it's the best time to.

Though the tech is dependent on a few key requirements, and that means it's pretty limited when it comes to compatible gaming monitors.

Right now, only Acer's Predator XB27U F and Asus' ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN are compatible with a free firmware update. Though Nvidia's confirmed that the Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP and AOC AGON AG276QSG will support the feature in the future. There are all 360Hz+ panels.

While a bit limited in application right now, anyone looking for a bit more clarity while playing competitive games at speed might be interested in trying it out.