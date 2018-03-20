Nvidia’s 391.24 GPU drivers set sail with optimizations for Sea of Thieves

Nvidia today released a new batch of GPU drivers, and like the Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.3.3 driver release from AMD yesterday, Nvidia's GeForce 391.24 package is optimized for Sea of Thieves.

The driver release coincides with the launch of Sea of Thieves, which is now out of beta (and is a lot more fun than it was previously). In addition, the release notes mentions 'Game Ready' status for Kingdom Come: Deliverance, War Thunder, Black Desert Online, Metal Gear Survive, and Fortnite (including support for ShadowPlay Highlights in Battle Royale mode).

Nvidia baked in a spatter of bug fixes as well. They include:

[HTC Vive][Oculus Rift]: The VR headset stops working after several launches of the application or after resume from system Hibernate mode.

[Nvidia Freestyle]: NVIDIA Freestyle not enabled for supported games.

[Media Player Classic Home Cinema]: When launching a video, the system stutters momentarily.

[G-Sync]: Alt-tabbing windowed games with G-SYNC enabled and V-Sync ON ingame causes stuttering and drop in frame rate.

[Firefox]: Driver TDR error may occur when using Firefox.

[Notebook][Surface Laptop]:Blue-screen crash may occur when installing the driver.

[Volta GPU]: The display flickers continuously after disabling and enabling the GPU using Device Manager, or when rebooting the system.

[GeForce GTX 1060][Rise of Tomb Raider]: Flickering/corruption occurs when opening the in-game options UI.

There are a few open issues that Nvidia is still working on, most notably a blue screen bug that is affecting some Pascal GPU owners when playing Gears of War 4.

You can download the latest drivers through GeForce Experience or grab them from Nvidia's website to install them manually.