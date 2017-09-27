Nvidia is bundling Shadow of War with select GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti cards

Nvidia has teamed up with Warner Bros. to include a Steam copy of Middle-earth: Shadow of War with the purchase of certain GeForce GTX 1080 and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards. The offer also applies to some prebuilt systems and laptops.

Shadow of War is set to release in a couple of weeks on October 10, 2017. The bundle promotion runs a little longer, going through October 16. If you're interested in snagging a free copy, be sure to check out Nvidia's list of participating retailers—go here and then click on your region. You'll find a list of several recognize names, such as Newegg and Micro Center in the US, and Scan and Overclockers in the UK.

To run Shadow of War with the details settings on high, Nvidia recommends a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for 4K (3840x2160) displays, a GeForce GTX 1070 for 1440p (2560x1440) displays, and a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB for 1080p (1920x1080) displays.

If you want to crank the settings to ultra, Nvidia recommends a pair of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards in SLI at 4K, a GeForce GTX 1080 at 1440p, and a GeForce GTX 1070 at 1080p.

"Our recommendations are based on extensive testing with Founders Edition graphics cards in Shadow of War’s built-in benchmarking tool, which accurately mirrors performance in the most demanding moments of the game. This ensures that our recommended GeForce GTX graphics cards deliver a fantastic experience from start to finish," Nvidia says.

Shadow of War was originally planned for an August release, but was pushed back to October 10 in order to "expand gameplay in every dimension."