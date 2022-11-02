Nvidia fixes Modern Warfare 2 bug in its latest GeForce driver

Audio player loading…

Nvidia has released a hotfix for its latest Game Ready Driver that it says will fix the issues some players were experiencing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The issue was reported (opens in new tab) by Call of Duty's lead PC studio Beenox on October 28, the day Modern Warfare 2 went into full release. "We've noticed some stability issues with the latest NVIDIA drivers 526.47 on Call of Duty #MWII," the studio tweeted. "For now we'd suggest you keep the 516.59, or 522.25 drivers."

Nvidia later confirmed that there was a problem, saying in an email sent to PC Gamer that "this is specifically why our latest Game Ready Driver wasn't promoted or recommended for this title in the first place."

That's not super-helpful when upgrading to the latest driver ahead of a new game launch is basically de rigueur for PC gamers, but fortunately a driver rollback (opens in new tab) is a relatively minor headache. But it's no longer an issue now.

NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Display Driver 526.61 is now available bringing fixes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, VTube Studio and more. Click below to learn more and download the driver. https://t.co/R2GRJ7HNdL pic.twitter.com/WNZOrrM4KKNovember 2, 2022 See more

Nvidia said the hotfix, which takes the driver to version 526.61, will take care of the following problems:

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3829010]

VTube Studio may crash to black screen [3838158]

GPU stuck in P0 state after exiting certain games. [3846389]

Nvidia's 526.61 hotfix driver is available as a direct download from Nvidia's customer service site. (opens in new tab) Hotfixes are not offered through the GeForce Experience software, Nvidia explained in a separate tweet (opens in new tab), because hotfix drivers "target specific fixes." The download is a completely standalone install, not an upgrade, and includes the full driver as well as an option to install or upgrade the GeForce Experience software.