Nvidia drops the price of the RTX 2060 Founders Edition to $299

The RTX 2060 is Nvidia's cheapest graphics card capable of ray tracing, and originally launched a year ago for an MSRP of $350 (though it was difficult to find a 2060 at that price for a while). An upgraded model was released in mid-2019 for $400, the RTX 2060 Super, and now Nvidia has officially lowered the price of the regular RTX 2060 to $299.

The first evidence of the price drop came last week, when EVGA released two new RTX 2060 cards at CES, one of which was priced at just $280. Now Nvidia has made it official, with the stock Founders Edition model now going for $299 on the company's online store. Most other variations of the 2060 are still priced around $330-350 for the time being.

This seems to be a response to AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 5600 XT, which will have an MSRP of $279 while offering performance somewhere between a GTX 1660 Ti and RTX 2060. Regardless if that's the reason or not, it's nice to see ray tracing become slightly more accessible. I think we can all agree lower graphics card prices are nothing to complain about.