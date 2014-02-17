Now Playing Live: PC Gamer plays Titanfall

As much as we enjoyed our DayZ odyssey , for this PC Gamer stream, we figured it best to pick a game in which Ben couldn't brutally murder us all. In fact, Ben couldn't brutally murder anyone, thanks to the issues we had with the Origin client. As such, he provided a watchful eye on chat, while Phil and Andy tackled Titans and perforated Pilots. If you missed it, you can now catch up on the full stream - featuring top tips, spurious speculation, and the shocking reveal of our favourite cheeses.