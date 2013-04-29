Minecraft creator Notch unveils 'Drop', a psychedelic type 'em up

Despite pulling out of the 2013 Ludum Dare competition, Notch delivered a new game at the weekend in the form of ' Drop ' - a free-to-play browser game inspired by Super Hexagon, Fez and part of the ceiling in his apartment . Resembling an old school touch typing tutor, the game tasks you with typing cryptic combinations of words as they spiral onto the screen. Hypnotic electronic music accompanies. It's quite nice - the immense concentration required, coupled with the evocative word choices, makes for a dreamy Monday morning challenge.

The Unity-built game is very addictive, too. It was originally conceived as a simple graphic - hexagons containing hexagons t unneling interminably - but a day later Notch had turned it into a fully-functioning game. Our best score was 128, which is pretty shocking but hey, Monday morning.

Play Drop right now .