No More Heroes 3 is coming to PC this fall

Publisher Xseed Games has announced that it is bringing No More Heroes 3 to PC and current-generation consoles this fall. Xseed has previously released PC ports of the first two No More Heroes games.

The offbeat 3D action series began its life on the Wii, and is arguably Grasshopper Manufacture, and its eccentric lead, Suda 51's best-known work. No More Heroes stars misanthropic dork Travis Touchdown as he endeavors to become the world's greatest assassin with the help of a laser sword he got off the internet. The series has been defined by its absurd sense of humor, including a now 15-year commitment to having Travis (played to the hilt by Robin Atkin Downes of MGSV fame) save the game by finding a toilet and dropping a deuce. You have to respect Grasshopper's commitment to the bit, at the very least.

No More Heroes combines fast-paced character action gameplay with exploration and minigames in small, but dense open worlds. Riffing on Shenmue and its infamous forklift minigame, Travis has to earn money between missions by taking on menial tasks like mowing the lawn. Professional assassins are always on their grind, after all.

No More Heroes 3, like fellow quirky Japanese cult hit Deadly Premonition 2, was originally a Nintendo Switch exclusive, and both games seem to have struggled with that platform's hardware limitations. Hopefully No More Heroes 3 will have more room to stretch its legs on PC.