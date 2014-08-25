No Minecon this year; may return Spring 2015

August hasn't been particularly kind to Minecraft conventions, official or otherwise. Following that worrying news about the unofficial 'Mineorama' convention comes the sad news that there will be no Minecon this year. Mojang COO Vu Bui announced as much on the Mojang site, stating that "while we'd love to do MINECON every year and it's the only event we do as a company, we want to make sure we can give it the attention it needs, and that means that springtime next year will work best". In the meantime, there's nothing stopping you from holding your own Minecraft convention in the zombie-infested tunnels under your house.

Here's the full statement:

"I've been getting a lot of questions about MINECON lately, because before this time last year everyone knew the date and location and ticket info for MINECON 2013. While we don't have a set date for the next MINECON just yet, I wanted to let everyone know that it won't be until some time in 2015. I'm shooting to have it in the spring in London!

"While we'd love to do MINECON every year and it's the only event we do as a company, we want to make sure we can give it the attention it needs, and that means that springtime next year will work best!

"As soon as I have confirmed information it'll be out there. We always announce as soon as we confirm with the venue and have a signed contract, but never before, because we want to make sure we can follow through with the event and we never want people to start planning to attend something that might not happen. So watch out for information in the coming months!"

If you're looking for a games-related convention to attend, and you're not exclusive to Minecraft, you could always give the Civilization/XCOM-themed Firaxicon a try.