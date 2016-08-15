No Man's Sky data miner finds possible player avatar and a Half-Life logo

One of the eeriest things about No Man's Sky is that we don't know who or what we are. It's impossible to see your in-game avatar, and since it looks unlikely the game supports in-world multiplayer (at the moment, anyway), we might not ever catch a glimpse of ourselves.

So it's lucky that a data miner, one Hugo Peters, has unearthed what appears to be a 3D model of the player-character. As posted on NeoGAF, it's a fairly rote looking astronaut boasting a jetpack and some kind of computer system on his / her chest. We don't know that it's the right model, but it could be, right?

Or maybe this is the model:

Other interesting stuff has been exhumed from the code. For instance, there's a Half-Life 2 logo in a folder marked "Tests", which definitely doesn't mean Half-Life 3 is confirmed. Meanwhile, some folders indicate that the game was being prototyped for the PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles, demonstrating just how long it's been in development.

Various other models were found, including what appears to be a bloated shark, a rocket ship, and some kind of squid. The whole dump can be found over here, but there's sure to be more stuff soon.