Nintendo kills 3D Zelda tribute

Striking faster than a flock of keese, Nintendo has killed the ingenious Legend of Zelda tribute which turned the classic 3D in your browser. It was only three days ago we discovered it.

Writing on zelda30tribute.com, creators Scott Lininger and Mike Magee said, "Nintendo asked us to remove this site for copyright infringement. I guess Zelda30Tribute was a little too pixel perfect. We're sad about that, but we get it. We started this project because we love Nintendo and the joy they have given us throughout the years. From the start of development, we knew this result could potentially happen. Nintendo has every right to protect their IP. No complaints from us, we had a blast working on this tribute and made some friends along the way."

Very magnanimous. To my mind, there's protecting your IP and then there's smothering an appreciative fan base. Nintendo has always been bulgy-eyed when it comes to preserving the sanctity of 30-year-old games. Still, there's always that emulator that turns any NES game 3D in a rudimentary sort of way. Lininger and Magee have also pledged to release the code on GitHub once Nintendo's assets have been removed.