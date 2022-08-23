Dead Island 2 finally has a release date it might make

Audio player loading…

After a long, long wait, Dead Island 2 (opens in new tab) is finally happening: The leak (opens in new tab) that appeared on Amazon last week has been made official by a new trailer that finished the big Opening Night Live showcase at Gamescom.

You can watch the trailer above.

The tone isn't too far off the one that was released to announce Dead Island 2 all the way back in 2014 (opens in new tab)—that is, horror mixed with goofy, gory slapstick. With good reason: Dead Island 2 will be set in Los Angeles and will feature a "pulpy and irreverent tone" that aims to pay homage to "classic cult Hollywood horror B-movies."

"Dead Island 2's gameplay is all about experimenting with your preferred zombie-slaying methods, just kind of going nuts," lead narrative designer Khan explained on the ONL stage. "It's a combat toybox of close-quarters melee brutality, with a few guns for fun."

Along with solo play, Dead Island 2 will also support co-op action for up to three players. The trailer above is a cinematic, but Deep Silver also showed off a bit of fast-cut gameplay too:

Dead Island 2 is set to come out on February 3, 2023, on the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab). Have a look at a handful of new screens below.