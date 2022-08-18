Dead Island 2 is alive and coming in February

Audio player loading…

Nine years after its initial reveal, Dead Island 2 will release on February 3, according to a listing for the PS4 version on Amazon. That's naturally subject to change and could just be placeholder—this being Dead Island 2, I wouldn't be surprised—but it does line up with recent hints by Embracer Group's CEO that the open world zombie game will be released in the company's 2023 fiscal year.

The Amazon listing (opens in new tab) reiterates some of the points we've known about the game during its long stint in development hell. It's set in a version of Los Angeles "stained with horror", which means you'll get to bludgeon zombies in "the verdant suburbia of Beverly Hills" and "the quirky promenade of Venice Beach". Combat is "visceral and gory", naturally, and there will be "dozens" of different kinds of zombie to eviscerate, all with an LA theme, of course.

It's been confirmed since 2014 that Dead Island 2 will have at least four playable characters, but the Amazon listing bumps that up to six. "You can fully customize the abilities of each Slayer, with our brand-new skill system allowing you to re-spec instantly and try out the craziest builds," reads the Amazon blurb.

On that note, here's the full product description: A deadly virus is spreading across Los Angeles, California, turning its inhabitants into ravenous zombies. The city is in quarantine and the military have retreated. Bitten, infected, but more than just immune, you learn to harness the zombie inside. Only you, and the handful of other swaggering fellows who happen to be resistant to the pathogen, holds the future of LA (and humanity), in the balance. As you uncover the truth behind the outbreak you’ll discover who – or what – you are. Survive, evolve, save the world – just another day in LA! The much-loved zombie saga is back with a unique formula of horror, dark humor and over the top zombie-slaying, spanning an epic pulp adventure. Dead Island 2 is a thrilling First-Person Action RPG that takes players across a brand-new playground. Stylish, vibrant and flooded with zombie infection, explore iconic, gore-drenched Los Angeles. Meet larger-than-life characters. Slay countless foes in exquisitely bloody detail. And evolve to become the ultimate Zombie Slayer. See you in HELL-A!

The listing is for the Day One edition, which comes with a bunch of cosmetics, a baseball bat (an in-game one, for violencing undead) and a weapon perk. Here are the screenshots attached to the listing:

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

…and here's the PS4 box art:

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Dead Island 2 has already been confirmed as an Epic Store exclusive, and chances are the PC version won't even receive a physical boxed copy, so whether those Day One perks apply to us is hard to tell. The game is in development at Dambuster Studios, after changing hands from Yager and then Sumo Digital.