Stone blocks are one of the staples of most survival games, and Nightingale is no exception. You need plenty of resources to make crafting stations, tools, and a suitably fancy base. As you progress through the game, you'll gain access to card crafting , which allows you to make your own Realm Cards , though you'll need to unlock the schematics first.

Let's not get ahead of ourselves though. First, you need to master the basics, like collecting stone and wood, and it's likely that you've already got all the tools you need to do just that. With that in mind, here's how to get stone blocks in Nightingale.

Nightingale stone block: How to get the resource

Stone blocks aren't as difficult to get as the name might suggest, which is somewhat misleading. It suggests that you need to put raw stone through some kind of process, maybe some sort of kiln? But no: it's actually not that hard. All you need is a basic pickaxe—the one you crafted during the tutorial works fine—and a nice hunk of stone. A few hits and you'll be rewarded with stone blocks, which you can then pick up and use to build whatever item or workbench you need it for.

You can also make the entire process even easier if you equip your follower with a pickaxe. Interact with them—the E key by default—and drop the tool into their inventory, then right-click the pickaxe and select "Equip" and they'll get to work mining any stone in your vicinity. One thing to note is that the follower won't always pick up the stuff they've mined, so it's worth checking they've not left a load of resources just lying around. If they have picked it up, interact with them again and transfer the goods to your inventory with a couple of clicks.