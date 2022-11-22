Live
Live now: Black Friday PC upgrade deals to supercharge your rig
We're searching for the best Black Friday deals on graphics cards, CPUs, RAM and more, and will update this story as we find them.
It can feel daunting having to sort through thousands of deals on PC components and pick the one or two actually worth buying. I also can't be alone in searching for something on Black Friday but not knowing exactly what it is I'm looking for. If you're in the same boat right now, I'll do my best to help you out with a collection of PC upgrade deals—hand-picked by yours truly.
Below you'll find a selection of deals on the latest PC components that I personally feel worth highlighting. It's a trimmed down list, and even more selective than our best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) roundup. That said, we're curating, not collecting, deals this Black Friday. That means we're intent on only showing you those deals actually worth buying anywhere on PC Gamer.
It's a great time to buy an upgrade for your PC. That's especially true if you're looking to expand your storage with a speedy new SSD or buy a bigger, better RAM kit.
Quick links
- Amazon - a great place to look for RAM, SSDs and CPUs on sale (opens in new tab)
- Newegg - big discounts on PSUs, SSDs, and coolers (opens in new tab)
- Walmart - WD_Black NVMe SSDs from $62 (opens in new tab)
- B&H Photo - save on a new CPU cooler (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy - $40 off a 1000W Corsair PSU and lots more components (opens in new tab)
- Corsair - save on PSUs, headsets, gaming chairs, and more (opens in new tab)
Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan | DDR4 | 16GB (2x8GB) | 3,200MHz | CL16 |
$52.99 $42.99 at Amazon (save $10) (opens in new tab)
It might not look like a major saving but even $6 off a $53 kit is money well saved. It seems like only yesterday kits like this were selling for double, even triple, this price. The best bit is this sort of kit is universally good for any DDR4 machine, be it powered by an Intel CPU or an AMD one. Sure there are faster kits, but this 3,200MHz one will allow your CPU to work at a great pace.
WD_BLACK SN850X | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s writes |
$134.99 $124.99 at Newegg (save $10) (opens in new tab)
The updated SN850X isn't hugely different from the non-X version, but it does have a slightly different SanDisk controller and slightly higher performance. The big thing though is that it runs much cooler, so you don't really need a heatsinked version. It's also cheaper than the older drive right now, too.
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X | 16-core | 32-thread | Other Ryzen 7000-series also on sale |
$799 $554 at Amazon (save $245) (opens in new tab)
If you're wanting to build a new hotness AMD Ryzen PC, jumping in one of these CPU deals is a great way to start. Just make sure you've scoped out everything else you need to go with it, mostly an AM5 motherboard and DDR5 RAM. It also sounds like these Zen 4 prices won't stick around forever, so if you're interested then now's the time to pull the trigger.
Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,635MHz boost |
$299.99 $259.99 at Newegg (save $40 after rebate) (opens in new tab)
This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust me, it's one the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer.
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for signing up to PC Gamer. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.