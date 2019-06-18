Newegg's Asus ROG G703GI is a beast of a laptop at $1,899

With games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Doom Eternal on the horizon, PC gamers have plenty to look forward to. But if your current gaming laptop can't hack the newest and greatest games on the market, it may be time to upgrade to one of the best gaming laptops on the market.

While it’s not in our roundup, Newegg's Asus ROG G703GI gaming laptop is 32% off now, reduced $900 from its original sticker price of $2,799. You're saving nearly a thousand bucks on what our friends over at TechRadar previously called "one of the most powerful gaming laptops" the team had ever tried.

This "monstrous" gaming laptop is available in several different configurations, but this one includes an Intel Core i7-8750H Processor, a 17.3-inch 1080p G-Sync display, an overclocked Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, two 256GB PCIe SSDs and a 2TB hard drive. It also comes packing an upgraded HyperCool Pro cooling system that features two new dual 12V fans with Anti-Dust technology and ROG Overboost fan control to keep your system from running too hot.

Its keyboard is "excellent," with responsive keys that give plenty of clickiness when pressed, nearly as if it were a mechanical keyboard. TechRadar called it "one of the best" on a gaming laptop, and of course you can always customize key colors thanks to its RGB customization options.

It's perfect as either a gaming machine for on the go or as a desktop replacement, though given the fact that it's quite massive, you may want to set it up at your home base for some serious gaming. Paired with a custom mouse, you’ll be all set for a pretty dynamite experience.

