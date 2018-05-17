New Total War: Warhammer 2 DLC out this month pits High Elves against Dark Elves

Total War: Warhammer 2, the best strategy game of last year, is getting some new DLC later this month called The Queen & The Crone, which adds a legendary lord to both the High Elves and the Dark Elves alongside new quest chains.

The Hag-Queen, Crone Hellebron, of the Dark Elves, and Everqueen Alarielle, of the High Elves, will both be playable in the Eye of the Vortex and Mortal Empires campaigns, and they'll bring with them their own sub-factions, elite units, quest chains, magic items and skill trees.

It will cost £5.99/$7.99, and if you order early you get a 10% discount.

Here's what developer Creative Assembly say about the DLC's storyline: "Throughout the lands of Avelorn, the very presence of Everqueen Alarielle brings great joy and tranquillity to the Elven havens. Yet across the Great Ocean in the dark lands of Naggaroth, something wicked stirs. The Hag-Queen, Crone Hellebron, in a storm of jealous rage, leads forth a murderous army of Dark Elves, to extinguish all beauty from the world.

"So it is in this time of grave peril that Alarielle will take to the battlefield, for only she can vanquish this darkness and defend Ulthuan from the depredations of the impure."

Alongside the DLC, an update will add the Norsca race to the Mortal Empires campaign, which is something Creative Assembly has been planning for a while.