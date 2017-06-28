New Splinter Cell is on the cards but players 'will have to wait for that'

At its E3 2017 conference, Ubisoft teased the likes of Assassin's Creed: Origins, Far Cry 5 and, sort-of, Beyond Good and Evil 2. It's been close to four years since Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher sleuthed his way onto PC however, despite not airing in Los Angeles earlier this month, it seems company CEO Yves Guillemot is still interested.

Speaking via the Ubisoft blog, Guillemot addressed the absent series with optimism.

Read more: Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars review

"What we can say is we're receiving a lot of sketches and proposals around the brand and we're going to pick one up," he tells the blog's host Chris Watters in the video below. "I think you will be able to see something, but you will have to wait for that."

Skip to around the 3.10 mark for that:

So, not an abundance of information to go on, but nice to hear Ubi is at least considering the return of Mr Fisher. To this end—how would you like to see Splinter Cell's next outing play out? Let us know in the comments south of here.