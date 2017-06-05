New skins for Twitch Prime members coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

If you're a fan of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Twitch Prime, or the word 'balaclava,' I've got some news for you. The Early Access battle royale shooter is making some new skins available only to Twitch Prime members on June 9.

The exclusive skins include a t-shirt (that says Twitch Prime on it), a pair of jeans (that also say Twitch Prime, across the butt), shoes (they don't say anything as far as I can tell), and a balaclava (with the Twitch logo on it). If you play Battlegrounds and have been looking for some subtle way to signal to other players that you like Twitch Prime, this looks like your ticket. You can get a better look at the skins below.