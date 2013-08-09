New Hawken map, the Last Eco, takes players out to the woodshed

Hawken has thrown away its rusty brown color palette with its new map, the Last Eco, as announced in a forum post at the Hawken community site. Set in the last remaining forest on the continent, the map will have players stomp-stomping past old growth forests, run-down structures deep in the wilderness and what looks like massive mushrooms.



Last Eco supports Hawken’s four game modes, deathmatch, team deathmatch, missile assault, and siege. The map will land for players later this month, at which time our graphics cards will all surely melt and then explode.



There’s also a bit of lore justification for fighting over this chunk of forest, which is as thoughtful as it is unnecessary. “After the Hawken virus outbreak, Prosk scientists discovered countless plant mutations and new strains of vegetation growing at every layer in the forest,” the forum post reads. “They now believe that harvesting these glowing plants may hold the key to finding a cure for the virus.”



Oh, Hawken. You already had me at “forest map.”



If you haven’t yet, you can check out Hawken here. Thanks, PCGamesN.