2021 games: all the new launches you'll want to watch for next year

The new games of 2021 are already looking like a stacked bunch. Due in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 was a chaotic year that saw quite a lot of games—big and small—get delayed until 2021. Now that the new year is almost upon us, we've got quite a feast of new PC games to look forward to even early in the year.

Highly anticipated games like Halo Infinite and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 have made their way to this year's calendar alongside big, newly-announced games like Hitman 3. With the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles launching late in 2020, 2021 is sure to be full of surprises. The new year's releases will likely capitalize on the power in those new consoles, which PC versions should benefit from too.

We likely haven't quite seen the end of game delays caused by the pandemic as developers continue to work from home. As with last year, we'll keep this page up to date with all the new announcements, delays, and reveals for games releasing in 2021.

This is your big guide to the games to watch in 2021, which we've organized by month to help you look ahead. At the top we've highlighted the biggest and most anticipated games launching this year. At the bottom are 2021 games with release dates "TBA"—things that should be (or we hope will be) arriving in the next year—but haven't yet committed to a release date.

2021 Games: The biggest releases

As game studios switched to working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of big releases originally planned for launch in 2020 got pushed back. Now there are plenty of big games, both delayed and newly announced, to look forward to in 2021. Here are the most anticipated games of this year to watch for.

THAT YOU, VAAS? Far Cry 6 | 2021

Four years after fictionalizing Montana, Far Cry is back with the fictional Caribbean island Yara. This time around, the big baddie is El Presidente Antón Castillo, played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito.

Hitman 3 | Stealth Hijinks | January 20

Agent 47 is back for more comedy assassination hijinks, and progress from Hitman 2 will carry over—in fact, you'll be able to play the maps from both of the last two Hitmans in Hitman 3. We also recently learned that the engine supports 300 active NPCs at once.

Halo Infinite | Chief's next rodeo | 2021

The Chief is back in the long-awaited next game in 343 Industries' take on Halo. The Banished are back for Master Chief to tangle with, and this time he's got a grappling hook! Taking a page from other FPS series, Infinite's multiplayer will actually be free to play while the campaign will be purchased as usual.

Deathloop | FPS Sandbox | May 21

Arkane returns with another FPS adventure, and this one sounds like a great time. Master assassin Colt is stuck in a time loop on Blackreef Island where he'll have to sneak and plan and maneuver to kill all of his eight targets in 24 hours, or start over.

Elden Ring | The big Souls RPG | 2021?

From Software's ambitious RPG (with a world co-developed by Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin) may still be far away, but we can surely hope that it's coming sometime in 2021.

Resident Evil Village | Horrific vacation | 2021

The eighth mainline Resident Evil game picks up where RE7 left off, with Ethan Winters investigating a new threat in an extremely creepy village.

New World | Amazon-powered MMO | 2021

Amazon's premiere MMO has been in the works for a long time, and has almost released once already. It looks like 2021 will finally be the time for this promising realistic take on traditional MMOs.

Gotham Knights | Superhero team up | 2021

Batman is dead, and his superpowered proteges are all that's left to defend Gotham City: Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. Developed by the studio behind 2013's Arkham Origins, Gotham Knights can be played alone swapping between the four heroes or in two player co-op.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 | Bloody RPG | 2021

The sequel to a bloody cult classic is being created by Hardsuit Labs. You'll create your own vampire and start out as a newly minted Thinblood on the streets of Seattle while navigating the politics of the city's other vampire clans.

Ruined King | LoL RPG | Early 2021

Riot continues to broaden its portfolio with Ruined King, a spinoff League of Legends story taking the form of a turn-based RPG. The game stars a handful of League heroes making the jump to from MOBA to RPG: Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke.

Age of Empires 4 | Strategic Return| 2021

We haven't heard a lot about Age of Empires 4 years after its announcement, but as far as we know, Relic is still chugging along on the anticipated follow-up to a classic strategy series.

2021 games: January

January's release schedule this year is the home of at least one game that flung itself into 2021 when Cyberpunk 2077 got its final delay into December 2020. Bloober Team's next horror adventure The Medium didn't want to compete with the biggest developer in Poland, apparently. We're also being treated to a new Hitman this month among other surprise delights.

January new game highlights

Stealth hijinx Hitman 3 | January 20

Agent 47 is back for more comedy assassination hijinks, and progress from Hitman 2 will carry over—in fact, you'll be able to play the maps from both of the last two Hitmans in Hitman 3. We also recently learned that the engine supports 300 active NPCs at once.

January 2021 game releases

2021 games: February

February is already filling up with sequels in well-liked series and there's sure to be more surprises yet to come. The complete edition of Nioh 2 is arriving on PC with what Team Ninja say are fully customizable mouse & keyboard controls while horror platformer Little Nightmares 2 will look to build on the success of its predecessor.

February new game highlights

Demons and souls Nioh 2 | February 5

Team Ninja's next action RPG maintains its Souls-inspired roots but continues to spice up its samurai combat with a new yokai form for your half-demon protagonist. The original was a fun romp through pseudo-historical Japan and the sequel looks to be more of the same.

February 2021 game releases

2021 games: March

No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!

2021 games: April

We don't know much about what's launching in April 2021, but so far Amplitude is planning to launch its Civilization competitor Humankind this month.

April 2021 game releases

April 21 —Nier Replicant - Mind-bending action remake

—Nier Replicant - Mind-bending action remake April 2021—Humankind - 4X strategy game

2021 games: May

May new game highlights

LIVE DIE REPEAT Deathloop | May 21

Arkane returns with another FPS adventure and this one sounds like a great time. Master assassin Colt is stuck in a time loop on Blackreef Island where he'll have to sneak and plan and maneuver to kill all of his eight targets in 24 hours or start over.

May 2021 game releases

May 21—Deathloop - FPS sandbox

2021 games: June

No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!

2021 games: July

No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!

2021 games: August

No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!

2021 games: September

No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!

2021 games: October

No spooky games announced just yet. Check back later in the year!

2021 games: November

No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!

2021 games: December

No games announced for this month yet. Check back soon!

As we kick off 2021 there are plenty of games that have been announced for this year but without a specific date set just yet. There are also plenty of games here that were planned for 2020 and have slipped the mark, which we're anticipating will release at some point in 2021. You might also spot just a bit of wishful thinking here. Will Tunic finally launch this year? What about Hollowknight: Silksong? We sure hope so.