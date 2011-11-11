New Firefall trailer has jetpacks, zaps bugs

http://youtu.be/3g9xRCxWWd0

Given that Battlefield 3 and Skyrim and Modern Warfare 3 and all your hopes and dreams are hitting right this very second, it's easy to get caught up in the moment. There are, however, other games coming in the future. And not just any future, but the kind with jetpacks - which is, of course, the best kind. My proof? Well, this incredible new Firefall trailer, for one. Sure, it's mostly standard 'splodey death from above (and every other conceivable direction), but it's making both my long-dormant WoW and Tribes addictions flare up something fierce. So long, Life!