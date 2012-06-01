New Defiance trailer highlights giant monsters, laser weapons, and offroading ATVs

When a giant monster with a head of aliens that shoots fireballs falls from the sky, you're going to want friends with large alien weaponry. The latest trailer for Defiance, the cross-platform MMOFPS from Trion Worlds that ties in with the SyFy TV show of the same name, shows us how that sort of battle takes place in Defiance. Their answer involves flying ATVs, tons of explosions, and at least one gratuitious boob shot.