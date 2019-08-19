Cyberpunk 2077 will be on Stadia

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Stadia. That's it, that's the post.

#CYBERPUNK2077 ON STADIA. That's it. That's the tweet pic.twitter.com/64qqhE39uIAugust 19, 2019

That's not actually it, though, because the dev diary in the tweet also shows off some fresh gameplay and talks CD Projekt Red's approach to creating "open-ended gameplay."

"We have non-linearity in storytelling and non-linearity in the way you explore the world, and now we want to introduce non-linearity in gameplay," senior level designer Miles Tost says in the video. "You can play your character any way you would like to play it."

The video also dives a little deeper into Johnny Silverhand, the activist rocker being portrayed by Keanu Reeves. "Johnny Silverhand will be our player's guide to the city. He's with you for most of the game," principal writer Jakub Szamatek says.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to come out on April 16, 2020. Check out a more to-the-point Stadia teaser right down below.