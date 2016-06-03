Natural Selection 2 gets a new map

Natural Selection 2 has been patched with a new map, alien skin and a host of fixes. 'Caged' is a deep-space construction vessel gone dark after sending out a distress call—no prizes for guessing what happened. Now that the boring old crew has been digested, we're left with a four-techpoint, 10-resource-point map.

The accompanying tweaks include bots that evolve (into Lerks, Fade and Oni), improved Alien Vision and overhauled Spores. As a bonus, anyone playing at least two hours on Caged before June 10 will receive a free Abyss skin for the Skulk. The full patch notes are extensive, so it's worth reading up if you're a veteran.

In all honesty, I'd forgotten Natural Selection 2 was still going. Unknown Worlds returned to NS development in November last year, taking over from the community team that had been keeping the lights on. Since then, it's received a patch almost weekly.