Mythic Quest, the comedy about an MMO and the people who make it, returns in May

Mythic Quest, Rob McElhenney's television show about a faux-MMO and the auteur-led development studio making it, was renewed for a second season before the first season even went to air, so it's fortunate for all involved that it turned out to be quite good: A little rushed and trite out of the gate, but grew into something better (so I've been informed by my PC Gamer compatriots who have watched it) by the end of the first season.

(It's also got a 94% average Tomatometer at Rotten Tomatoes, if you don't want to take our word for it.)

Apple has now rolled out a teaser for season two, which will kick off with the quarantine over and most employees back at the office—a glimmer of hopefulness for everyone still working from home in the real world, perhaps. While Ian Grimm, the self-absorbed creative director of Mythic Quest played by McElhenney, and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy Li, portrayed by Charlotte Nicdao, struggle with the game's direction as they work on a new expansion, head writer CW Longbottom deals with unresolved issues from his past. Meanwhile, the testers "test the bounds of an office romance," and Jo leaves her position with David to become Brad's assistant instead.

The second season of Mythic Quest is set to debut on May 7 on Apple TV+. All ten episodes of the first season are available for streaming now.