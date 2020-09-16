Myst is coming back again, this time 'reimagined' and playable in VR

There are already a couple different versions of the classic adventure puzzler Myst out there. You can still play 1999's Myst Masterpiece Edition, or the updated version of that version, realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, from 2014. And I'm sure if you still have the disc of the original 1993 game you could probably manage to get it running, too.

But Myst is coming back, again, now "reimagined" and "built from the ground up to play in VR and flatscreen PC with new art, sound, interactions, and even optional puzzle randomization."

Myst in VR is certainly appealing, at the very least from a nostalgia standpoint—at the time it originally released it was honestly breathtaking. I'm pretty sure a lot of it hasn't aged well—there was a lot of searching the screen for just the right pixel to activate, if memory serves. And the puzzles were pretty fiendish, too. But being able to move freely through the recreated world of Myst, especially in VR, still sounds pretty sweet.

There's a trailer below and here's the official site. Developer Cyan Inc. hasn't announced a release date yet, however.