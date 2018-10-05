Mutant Year Zero gameplay video shows 20 minutes of XCOM-esque action

Firaxis' XCOM reboots are obviously a touchstone for Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, but I'm reminded more of the surprisingly good Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom adventure. Both games segue between third-person exploration and turn-based tactical combat, and both feature animals with guns.

There is more going on here. We get to see the stealth systems, and see some post apocalyptic scenery. Strategy mastermind and PC Gamer UK editor in chief Samuel Roberts is the only human to have beaten the demo (as far as I know and I haven't looked carefully) , which was shown to the press at Gamescom in August.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is due out on December 4. Find out more on the official site.