MultiVersus unlock time: when does it actually release?

The Warner Bros.' take on Smash Bros for PC, MultiVersus is shockingly good, we've decided. Soon you can make that call for yourself, and you definitely don't need to pay for the $40 founder's edition. Be just a little more patient and you too can become a Batman main dunking on Velma.

MultiVersus is in fact going to be free to play, but I wouldn't blame you if you'd been uncertain. It went through a closed alpha earlier this year and last Wednesday the game became available for purchase on Steam as an "open beta early access" game at $40, $60, and $100 tiers.

But MultiVersus is neither early access (it isn't listed as an Early Access game on Steam) or really an open beta, given that players had to pay to participate. But Tuesday morning it'll become free-to-play on Steam, and in that sense "open" for everyone to play.

MultiVersus open beta unlock time

MultiVersus launches its open beta free for everyone on Tuesday, July 26 at 9 am PDT. Here's what that shakes out to elsewhere:

PDT: 9 am, July 26

9 am, July 26 EDT: 12 pm, July 26

12 pm, July 26 BST: 5 pm, July 26

5 pm, July 26 CET: 6 pm, July 26

6 pm, July 26 AEST: 2 am, July 27

At those times, the MultiVersus open beta will be available on PC, PlayStation 4/5, and the Xbox One/S/X in Americas, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. MultiVersus is going to stay free-to-play when it eventually leaves "open beta", so there's nothing to be gained by waiting to play past July 26.

Over on its open beta FAQ page, WB says that "MultiVersus will continue to get updated with new characters, maps, seasonal content, and more in the months ahead. An end date has not been set for the Open Beta." And yet, you can purchase in-game currency and a premium tier "Preseason Battle Pass," with a season one battle pass planned for August 9. So for my money, we might as well consider this the true MultiVersus launch date, regardless of what WB says.

If you're trying to figure out who to hit the ground with on Tuesday, the folks with head start access have already decided that Taz is OP and Velma is poo tier.