Multiversus is getting a coop arcade mode "very soon" in Season 1

Surprise hit platform fighting game Multiversus (opens in new tab) is picking up steam, with an announcement of what's to come in its Season 1 update at this week's EVO fighting game tournament. Most of it was known: A ranked mode, new cosmetics including skins of bugs bunny as Brünnhilde the Valkyrie, some icons and such, alongside new characters like actual real world basketball player LeBron James (opens in new tab), or the decidedly-fictional Rick and Morty.

Perhaps most surprising was an unexpected play mode, a singleplayer and coop Classic Arcade Mode. If that's anything to go on it'll be a mode of successive battles against the AI, like classic arcade fighting game machines. Leakers and rumors say (opens in new tab) it'll be available either solo or in Multiversus' signature 2v2 mode cooperatively, will have several difficulty settings, and up to 10 stages.

Multiversus Season 1 was delayed earlier this week. (opens in new tab) It was originally to release on August 9th, but now has no firm release date. The tweet released during EVO says to "Stay tuned for an official Season 1 announcement date, coming very soon." I'm not sure what that means, really: Are they saying they'll soon announce a date... to announce a date? We'll let you know if and when we figure that out.