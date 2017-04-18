MSI updates thin and light Leopard laptops with faster hardware

MSI is ready to let a few new Leopards into the wild, ones that run faster than the previous generation. As you might expect, the new laptops have been upgraded with processors from Intel's Kaby Lake line, though there's more here than just a CPU bump.

Depending on the model and configuration, you also get a 120Hz panel with a 5ms response time and fast M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

There are two main Pro models, the 15.6-inch GP62MVR X Leopard Pro and 17.3-inch GP72VR X Leopard Pro. Display options for the 15.6-inch model include 1080p wide-view (presumably TN) and IPS-level panels, while the 17.3-inch comes with a regular 1080p display or a 120Hz version with a 5ms response time mentioned above. Both are powered by a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU with 3GB of GDDR5 memory.

These laptops also support up to 32GB of DDR4 memory and have a single M.2 NVMe slot, a 2.5-inch SATA slot, SteelSeries RGB-backlit keyboard, Killer GbE LAN, 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, and four 2W speakers. The larger laptop also features a DVD burner.

Ports consist of a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C, two USB 3.0 Type-A, a single USB 2.0, SD card reader, and HDMI and mini DisplayPort outputs. Separate headphone and mic ports are also included.

MSI also announced three non-Pro models, the GP62 X Leopard, GP62M X Leopard, and GP72 X Leopard. They're essentially the same as the Pro models, but with downgraded GPU options consisting of GeForce GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti GPUs, both available with 2GB or 4GB of GDDR5 memory.

The GP62 X and GP72 X will be available starting today starting at $1,099 and $1,599, respectively. MSI did not say when the Pro models will be available or for how much.