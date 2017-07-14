MSI is readying an RGB headset with 7.1 virtual surround and swappable ear cups

Do you even RGB, bro? Don't worry, we want to slap ourselves on the back of the head for asking that silly question, though it's getting increasingly difficult to answer "No." RGB lighting is everywhere you look, including on MSI's new GH70 Gaming headset. From what we can see, it's actually pretty tactful, as far as these things go.

Using MSI's Mystic Light utility, you can choose from millions of colors and various effects to dazzle (or annoy) onlookers. The utility also allows you to sychronize and coordinate colors and effects with your gaming rig and other peripherals.

Lighting aside, this looks like a promising headset. It uses large 50mm neodymium drivers with "hi-res certification." It also comes with an in-line volume control with a switch to toggle virtual 7.1 surround sound.

Here are the rated specs for the drivers:

Speaker sensitivity: 100 dB +/- 3 dB

Speaker impedance: 32 ohm

Speaker frequency response: 20 Hz ~ 40 kHz

For voice chat, the GH70 uses a retractable unidirectional microphone. It has a rated frequency response of 100 Hz ~ 10 kHz and rated sensitivity of -40 dB +/1 3 dB.

MSI says it built this headset with a focus on comfort and portability. The ear cups are replaceable and can be swapped out for a fresh fit (it comes with both cloth and leather ear cups), and like many headsets, they swivel to make the headset easier to carry. It also comes with a carry pouch, in case you want to be fancy.

The GH70 will be available sometime this month. MSI did not say how much they will cost.