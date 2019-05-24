MSI announces refreshed laptops, new peripherals ahead of Computex

MSI GT76 Titan

Computex 2019 is just around the corner, but MSI has a lot to announce ahead of it—new laptops, cases, monitors, keyboards, headsets, and mice. MSI will be leaving nothing to the imagination at Computex. Among some of the key additions to its line of gaming products, the most notable are the new GT76 Titan and GE65 Raider gaming laptops.

The MSI GT76 Titan is the updated version of the GT75, one of our favorite MSI gaming laptops. The GT76 features a full desktop Intel Core i9 processor, RTX 2080 graphics card, and an upgraded cooling design that doubles the number of fans from two to four.

These new specs aren't all that different from the GT75, as that model still comes in a similar configuration, but the updated CPU and cooling design are notable improvements. Size-wise, the GT76 is as brick-like as its predecessor (sans the red 'racing stripes' around the back vents and top of the screen), and both seem to have the same thin bezel design.

MSI also has a new version of its GE63 Raider, the GE65. The processor on the GE65 has been upgraded to a 9th-gen Intel Core i9, while the display gets a bump from 120Hz to 240Hz. It also now features Wi-Fi 6.

MSI Oculux NXG252R

MSI is also unveiling a line of desktop cases: the MPG Harpe 300 and 300R, and the MPG Sekira 500 series, which comes in three different models: the Sekira 500G, 500X, and 500P, all mid-towers. The Harpe 300 series features air-tight tempered glass and high-density industrial dampening on side, top, and front panels to reduce noise from the components. The 300R model comes with two addressable RGB fans and a 1 to 8 ARGB LED HUB, which was also included in the previous MPG Gungnir 100 model.

The Sekira 500X model comes with four addressable RGB fans, while the 500G trades RGB for an extractable radiator bracket that accommodates up to three water-cooled fans with side vents. Up from that model, the 500P has double-sided, tool-less switchable tempered glass panels.

Moving on to peripherals, MSI will roll out a slightly different edition of its Oculux NXG251R gaming monitor, the NXG252R. The newer model has the same features and specifications as the previous version, but the response time has been reduced to 0.5ms. MSI will also have its Optix MPG341CQR at Computex, which we saw at CES 2019. This curved gaming monitor has a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 21:9 screen ratio, in addition to a 144Hz refresh rates and 1ms response time.

MSI Sekira 500X

As far as keyboards go, MSI has created two new version of its Vigor series, the GK50 and the GK30. The GK50 uses mechanical switches, although it's not clear at this time if those will be Cherry MX Reds like the GK80, GK70, and GK60, or if it will have Cherry MX Brown switches like the GK-701. The GK30 will have 'mechanical-like' switches, according to MSI, so that could mean it might have membrane switches with a mechanical feel like the GK40. If we go by the naming convention, the GK50 and GK30 will be mid and entry-level gaming keyboards, respectively.

In a similar naming pattern, MSI will also release two new gaming headsets, the GH50 and GH30, which both also seem to be aimed at the mid and entry-level market. The GH50 features 40mm drivers, and a flexible headband and soft earpads, while the GH30 has a foldable design and uses a 3.5mm jack. Finally, there's the new Clutch GM30 and Clutch GM11 gaming mice. Both mice are designed for ambidextrous use and have Omron switches. The GH30 uses a PixArt PMW-3327 sensor and a max CPI of 6200. Like the GM10, the GM11 is also rated for 10 million clicks.