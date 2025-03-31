There is no escape: MrBeast and James Patterson have co-authored a Squid Game-aping thriller, and Hollywood's already tripping over itself to secure the rights

News
By published

Jimmy Patterson.

US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, arrives for the 36th Annual Nickelodeon Kids&#039; Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 4, 2023. YouTuber MrBeast has been named in a lawsuit claiming participants in his $5 million jackpot game show were exploited. Contestants say they were subjected to unfair treatment and sexual harassment while participating in what has been billed as the world&#039;s biggest live game show. Papers filed in a Los Angeles court on September 16, 2024, allege contestants were not paid proper wages, and were not given meal breaks or appropriate rest. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deadline reports that an eight-figure bidding war has erupted over the rights to a new thriller novel from a surprising authorial team: the world's best-selling author, James Patterson, and the world's biggest YouTuber, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.

The pair have apparently co-authored the novel, though I think we're all hoping Patterson did the heavy lifting, and Deadline claims it has "shades of Squid Game." This is not necessarily a surprise, with Squid Game merely the latest and most successful in the long-established sci-fi niche of "deadly gameshow", while MrBeast's own Beast Games proved one of Amazon Prime's most-watched shows last year.

MrBeast's profile and proven track record of success is one thing, but it's the involvement of James Patterson that will really have the executives salivating. Patterson is the best-selling living author in the world, incredibly prolific, and countless of his novels have become highly successful TV shows and films: most recently the Alex Cross novels as the Prime Video series Cross.

The novel is being shopped around by United Talent Agency, one of the world's biggest talent firms, and the law firm Williams & Connolly. Naturally studio executives are falling over themselves for what looks like a banker. The novel rights are one thing, but the real money will be in the film and TV rights with sources claiming UTA is already fielding "eight-figure offers."

Oddly enough there's also a nonfiction book included in the package, though there are no details on this.

The thriller's current title is apparently The Most Dangerous Game, but this could change. The book's logline (publishing speak for an elevator pitch) is "Players fight to survive deadly tests held in dangerous locations around the world, as they battle to become 'The One'." They've been watching the Matrix in-between Squid and Hunger Games, I guess.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies tv
Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and a kid in Minecraft

Jack Black, filled with premiere mania, says A Minecraft Movie is what the world needs right now: 'There’s so much violence and war and hatred'
Art of Link in Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo shadow-dropped a 2027 release date for a live-action Zelda movie in its weird new app, and it'll reportedly be part of a trilogy
SK Hynix DDR5 RAM

Implementing a spellchecker on 64 kB of RAM back in the 1970s led to a compression algorithm that's technically unbeaten and part of it is still in use today
See more latest
Most Popular
SK Hynix DDR5 RAM
Implementing a spellchecker on 64 kB of RAM back in the 1970s led to a compression algorithm that's technically unbeaten and part of it is still in use today
Silicon Power UD90 2 TB SSD
To celebrate World Back Up day allow me to present to you a 2 TB SSD for under 5 cents per GB
Jason Momoa, Jack Black, and a kid in Minecraft
Jack Black, filled with premiere mania, says A Minecraft Movie is what the world needs right now: 'There’s so much violence and war and hatred'
Retro 1990s style beige desktop PC computer and monitor screen and keyboard. 3D illustration.
Microsoft has disabled the popular 'bypassnro' Windows 11 sign-in workaround in the latest Insider build, but there exists another
The Sinking City
Lovecraftian horror detective game The Sinking City's grand redemption arc continues, with a shiny new remaster coming free to all existing owners
A female Hunter wields a giant, bagpipe-shaped Hunting Horn.
Monster Hunter Wilds will finally let players transmog their ugly Artian weapons, and there's been some much-needed acknowledgement of PC performance problems
The Agon Pro AG246FK6 gaming monitor floats in a pink-blue gradient void.
AOC announces its own 600 Hz monitor offering though the thought of such a high refresh rate just makes my eyes water
A screenshot form a YouTube video showing a keyboard that&#039;s been cut in half and then wired back together
In the market for a split keyboard? Why not chop a regular one in half and then attach it back together with a nightmare of wires, said no-one ever
SteamOS on multiple handheld gaming PCs
Linus Torvalds admits 'pure incompetence' for missing the new Linux 6.14 kernel deadline but all is forgiven as the update is great news for non-Windows gaming
Modern blue screen of death (BSOD) error.
Microsoft announces changes to the Blue Screen of Death as rumours of an ominous Black Screen of Death stalk the land