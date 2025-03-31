There is no escape: MrBeast and James Patterson have co-authored a Squid Game-aping thriller, and Hollywood's already tripping over itself to secure the rights
Jimmy Patterson.
Deadline reports that an eight-figure bidding war has erupted over the rights to a new thriller novel from a surprising authorial team: the world's best-selling author, James Patterson, and the world's biggest YouTuber, Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson.
The pair have apparently co-authored the novel, though I think we're all hoping Patterson did the heavy lifting, and Deadline claims it has "shades of Squid Game." This is not necessarily a surprise, with Squid Game merely the latest and most successful in the long-established sci-fi niche of "deadly gameshow", while MrBeast's own Beast Games proved one of Amazon Prime's most-watched shows last year.
MrBeast's profile and proven track record of success is one thing, but it's the involvement of James Patterson that will really have the executives salivating. Patterson is the best-selling living author in the world, incredibly prolific, and countless of his novels have become highly successful TV shows and films: most recently the Alex Cross novels as the Prime Video series Cross.
The novel is being shopped around by United Talent Agency, one of the world's biggest talent firms, and the law firm Williams & Connolly. Naturally studio executives are falling over themselves for what looks like a banker. The novel rights are one thing, but the real money will be in the film and TV rights with sources claiming UTA is already fielding "eight-figure offers."
Oddly enough there's also a nonfiction book included in the package, though there are no details on this.
The thriller's current title is apparently The Most Dangerous Game, but this could change. The book's logline (publishing speak for an elevator pitch) is "Players fight to survive deadly tests held in dangerous locations around the world, as they battle to become 'The One'." They've been watching the Matrix in-between Squid and Hunger Games, I guess.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Jack Black, filled with premiere mania, says A Minecraft Movie is what the world needs right now: 'There’s so much violence and war and hatred'
Nintendo shadow-dropped a 2027 release date for a live-action Zelda movie in its weird new app, and it'll reportedly be part of a trilogy