Netflix announces a new Cyberpunk animated series during Geeked Week—though I've got a feeling if it was Studio Trigger making it again, we'd know by now

It's official—Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a second animated series.

While we've known CD Projekt's been keen to do another round of heart-wrenching stories in the setting, there's a difference between "expect to see more for sure" and, well, knowing we're getting more stuff very soon. You can watch the teaser below, though it's one of those frustrating trailer-for-a-trailers that doesn't reveal much. You'll get the same amount of information drawing a big N on some yellow paper with a red marker and staring at it for 30 seconds.

Netflix x CDPR x Cyberpunk | Special Announcement | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I can, however, extrapolate a few things about it through the sheer power of common sense and remembering stuff. Firstly, it's almost definitely not going to be more Edgerunners—I'm not going to spoil the ending of that particular anime, but it's a told story. Case closed, open and shut.

Despite it having a special place in my heart—existential crises aside—I'm honestly glad that's the case. I prefer it when a story is allowed to, you know, end, rather than being wrung for all of its narrative juices.

Secondly, this thing probably isn't being produced by Studio Trigger. In the announcement tweet, Netflix says it's a joint venture between Netflix Animation and CD Projekt Red and, to be honest, if Trigger was involved, I think they probably would've let fans know to generate hype.

That's not necessarily a disappointment, though. Netflix Animation Studios typically partners with other studios for its series, and it's got a few wins under its belt so far. For example, it worked with Titmouse for The Midnight Gospel, Sketchshark Productions for Centaurworld, and Blue Spirit for Blue Eye Samurai. The latter of which I'll recommend to you up and down, because it freaking rules.

In other words, how good this thing's gonna look depends entirely on who Netflix snags for it. Though, given the popularity of Edgerunners, I don't think Netflix is going to do this on a shoestring budget. As for when we'll get more details? "Soon." I just cashed in my last free prophecy with the oracles of Delphi, so I think we're all just going to sit tight for now.