CD Projekt confirms the live-action Cyberpunk project is still happening: 'We're for sure further in than we were a year ago'

A few months back, we got the news that Cyberpunk was getting a live-action project from the same production company behind True Detective. Unfortunately, there's not a lot of further information concerning this, but at the very least, we know it's still in the works.

"I mean, the conceptual stage has various stages of advancement, so we're for sure further in than we were a year ago, but we're also not yet at the stage where we would be shopping around the concept to potential streamers or studios," Michal Nowakowski, CD Projekt joint CEO says (via VGC). "I'd say it's probably a similar window between here and now as was between when we announced it about a year ago and today, so within that window, I would expect we’re going to get to shopping [it] around."

That last part about how the project is at a similar window seems like something I'd say to a teacher at school after I forgot to hand in my homework. Even if this project is likely something that will eventually fall outside of CD Projekt's studios, as it'll be up to the production company to get the ball rolling, it doesn't sound like it's received a lot of attention.

On the other hand, we finally got word that The Witcher 4 is in full production during CD Projekt's latest financial update. "I'm pleased to announce that several weeks ago [Polaris] moved to full-scale production," chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz said. "Of all our projects, this one is currently the most far along, and we're starting the most intensive phase of development. I wish to thank the team for its effort, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed for further progress." See, that's how you get straight to the point.

Nielubowicz also confirmed during this update that CD Projekt will partner with Netflix to make a new Cyberpunk animated project. Although, this isn't major news as Netflix had previously teased another Cyberpunk collaboration with CD Projekt back in September, during Geeked Week.

All in all, CD Projekt definitely has its hands full for the foreseeable future. But even still, I can't help but hope for some more concrete evidence the Cyberpunk live-action adaptation is actually happening and not just something that'll get indefinitely pushed back as the years go on and other projects pile up.