How to get Supple Piel in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Supple Piel is just another of the many new master rank materials that Sunbreak has added to the game, and honestly it's all a bit confusing, especially when the new materials have very similar names to the high rank ones. For most of them, though, you don't have to do anything special in order to get them.



Like the new ore types, most of these are just materials that simply replace old region ones and can be gathered when you're out and about during a master rank hunt. Either way, here's where to get Supple Piel in case you need it for crafting some new weapons and armor.

Sunbreak Supple Piel: How to get it

Supple Piel is a material you can carve from a Zamite. "What the hell's a Zamite?" you may ask. Well, these small monsters aren't as common as your regular Jagras or Izuchi. You can find Zamites only in the Frost Islands and they often frequent zones 4, 7, 8, and 10. You'll know a Zamite when you see it as they look like spiky armored four legged creatures that wander about in the water.

A Zamite. Only Zamites seem to drop Supple Piel.

I usually head to zone 8 when I need some as there always seems to be a couple of Zamites hanging out in this section. Simply slay them and carve for the chance to get some Supple Piel. It might not drop straight away, but there's quite a high chance you'll get some after a few carves.