The Monster Rise event quests you should play now

Monster Hunter Rise arrived on PC in January, close to a full year after it debuted on the Nintendo Switch in 2021. It was a long wait for PC players, but that wait did come with one advantage: 10 months of accumulated updates and event quests from the console version are ready and waiting on the PC from day one. That's a whole lot of extra hunting available right away.

Event quests are Monster Hunter's way of delivering new challenges every month. Sometimes these include unique versions of monsters you haven't been able to fight before, or reward you with a particular set of weapon parts or cosmetics. Capcom sometimes went all-out with its event quests In Monster Hunter World, like the time it did a crossover with The Witcher. Many event quests aren't that special, but at least provide an easy way to queue up a set of monsters you've probably never fought in a single combined hunt before.

The PC version launched with a full set of event quests from Rise's April - November updates, but it's still a bit behind the Switch version of the game. Here's when to expect Rise to catch up, and what event quests we have to look forward to.

When is Monster Hunter Rise catching up to Switch version 3.7?

At launch on PC, Monster Hunter Rise includes everything released through Switch update 3.6.1, released in November 2021. According to Monster Hunter's official site, Capcom plans "to synch the content with the Nintendo Switch version at the end of February 2022."

There's no hard date yet for the PC version's first update or word on when exactly Capcom will be rolling out future event quests, but we'll keep an eye out.

Upcoming event quests on PC

The PC being a bit behind the Switch version of Monster Hunter Rise means we still have a few event quests coming soon. Here's what Capcom has on the way.

Dastardly Vile Aknosom Trio - Hunt 3 Aksonom for Winter Set stickers

- Hunt 3 Aksonom for Winter Set stickers Advanced: Born of Paradise - Hunt Wind Serpent Ibushi and Narwa the Allmother, no special reward

- Hunt Wind Serpent Ibushi and Narwa the Allmother, no special reward Apex Rathalos Emergency - Hunt an Apex Rathalos, no special reward

- Hunt an Apex Rathalos, no special reward Frost Bites - Hunt Lagombi, Barioth, and Goss Harag for Orion layered armor

- Hunt Lagombi, Barioth, and Goss Harag for Orion layered armor Blazin' Soul of a Warrior - Hunt a Magnamalo, no special reward

The Monster Hunter Rise event quests you can play now for special rewards

With eight months of event quests already stockpiled in Rise, there are a lot of hunts to choose from. If you want to make a beeline for the quests that offer special rewards like unique armor sets, here are the ones to play.