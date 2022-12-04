Modders are adding Into the Spider-Verse animations and costumes into Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Audio player loading…

With Marvel's Spider-Man: Mile Morales (opens in new tab) out on PC now, modders have gotten to work on it, and in a delightful trend some are taking inspiration from 2018 Miles-centric movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The depiction of Miles in that movie, as well as the beautifully stylish animation that's the center of Spider-Verse, have served as inspiration for two especially neat mods.

The first mod, Leap of Faith, puts in Miles' layered look from Spider-Verse into the game. While there's already a Spider-Verse style costume, the mod costume has the hoodie, jacket, shorts, and extremely vital Air Jordans over top of it. It's the inconic look for Miles that was featured on basically every piece of advertising for Spider-Verse. You can find the Leap of Faith Mile Morales suit on Nexusmods. (opens in new tab)

The second, called Faithful Animations, is an inspired and thorough mod that adds animations modeled directly after the movie to Miles' moveset. Alongside the already-unique animations made by Insomniac especially for Miles, and a few cut animations found in game files, these really add a lot of attitude and flavor to how Miles moves.

There's a ton of attitude in these, and you can see some above in a YouTube Video, where Miles moves like a newly gangly-teenager, twisting and splaying his legs, trying to looke relaxed, and the like—what modder GuitarthVader aptly calls his "neophyte style". You can find FAITHFUL ANIMATIONS - Swinging and Traversal Animations Inspired by Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse on Nexusmods. (opens in new tab)

We're decently happy with the ports of both Spider-Man Remastered (opens in new tab) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales that dropped this year, and a beefy rig makes them much nicer to play, but we're definitely happier with Miles Morales as a game. In the PC Gamer review of Spider-Man: Miles Morales (opens in new tab) our Mollie Taylor called it "Smaller, stronger and a whole lot more fun." She noted that cutting out some weak sidequests made the whole thing more streamlined, but didn't actually hurt the story and characters.

Once you're done faffing about with Spider-Mods, check out superhero friendship simulator and also tactics game Marvel's Midnight Suns, which picked up an 88 in our review. (opens in new tab)