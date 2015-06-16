Mirror's Edge: Catalyst will have no gunplay

There was concern among Mirror's Edge fans that Electronic Arts' promise to add "new, interesting gameplay and features" to Mirror's Edge: Catalyst was code for something simpler: More guns. Firearms were present in the original, but they were rare and not always particularly useful, and never the focus of gameplay. And I think it's safe to say that the prospect of "more shooting" wasn't at the top of too many "must have" lists. Fortunately, EA says there's nothing to worry about.

"In Mirror's Edge: Catalyst, you won't be using any guns at all," Senior Producer Sara Jansson told Polygon. "We've completely removed that aspect of the game. You can't even pick them up."

Of course, Faith will still have to get heavy now and then, but the fighting in Catalyst "is more of an extension of the movement," Jansson said. "It builds on the flow. It fits a lot better with the game mechanics. When Faith is in flow, when she stitches together move after move without failing and keeps her momentum going, she's actually invulnerable to bullets. That can keep her out of harm's way. It's only when she stops that she can get hurt."

That's an interesting twist, too; we haven't seen how it works yet, but EA is clearly putting the focus on speed and unbroken movement. And that's what we want, right? Mirror's Edge: Catalyst comes out on February 23.