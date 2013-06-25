Minecraft's "Horse Update" pre-release rides in, official launch set for next week

Mojang have launched a pre-release version of Minecraft 1.6 - referred to as "The Horse Update" - ahead of next week's official release. Given the name, you can probably guess what it adds. Carpets, for one. Also donkeys, name tags, blocks of coal. And, yes, it introduces horses, based on the popular Mo' Creatures mod, along with horse armour, which may or may not be based on the less popular Bethesda DLC. Either way, it's free this time.

Because of changes and upgrades to Minecraft's underlying architecture, the update requires a new launcher - available from here .

The official launch is due next Monday, July 1st. Here's the changelist: