Minecraft update is live, adds new blocks and beds

A new Minecraft update has landed, adding an experimental new lighting engine, three new mini-blocks and, best of all, beds. If everyone on a server goes to bed at night, the game will skip to the morning. It's a good way to dodge those marauding night time mobs. You'll find the full list of updates below.

Notch announced the changes on his blog . They look a little bit like this:



Implemented a new lighting engine with the help of MrMessiahs (can be turned off)

Changed the options around, added a new “Graphics options” button

Added beds. If all players in a map sleeps in a bed during night, the game immediately skips until morning

Added three new half-size blocks

Added Delay/Repeater redstone dust blocks

Added whitelisting to the server. To use, enter “whitelist ” where cmd is “on”, “off”, “add ”, “remove ”, “list” or “reload”

New save file format, old maps need to be converted (that might take a while..)

It's now possible to have more than five save slots, and to rename saves

Scrollbars in both the texture pack list, and in the map selection screen

Replaced the Mojang splash image to reflect the new logo colors

... and a bunch of bug fixes and tweaks!

A short Minecraft documentary was released recently showing Minecraft's creators Mojang Specifications as they moved into their new offices. There's also a version of Minecraft being developed for iPads and iPhones .