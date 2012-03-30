Minecraft update 1.2.5 adds more impatient cats, wilder Ocelots

Jeb has posted on the Mojang blog with a list of tweaks made by the pre-release version of the latest patch for Minecraft. A few of the tweaks are directed at making Minecraft's cats less damn lazy. Ocelots that would formerly behave like tamed cats will behave like the roguish wild things that they are and domestic cats will now be "less eager to sit on things" and "less patient." They're basically OUT OF CONTROL.
Other entries include smaller fixes for chat errors and a "potential issue with village door detection" that could result in a plague of villagers pottering around like idle Creeper bait. The devs have done a bit of ghostbusting, too. "Removed all ghost entities under the command of Lord Herobrine." PHEW. Read on for the full changelist.
Changes:
- Added shift clicking support in furnaces
- Added method to easily acquire blocks you have selected in the world in Creative mode using the 'pick block' key
- Made the Direct Connect dialog remember the last IP for the current session
- Fixed issues detected certain links in chat
- Fixed wild ocelots behaving like tamed cats
- Fixed various chat crashes
- Made cats less eager to sit on things
- Made cats less patient
- Fixed world generation failing under certain circumstances
- Fixed issues turning off sound under certain circumstances
- Removed all ghost entities under the command of Lord Herobrine
- Fixed crash when pasting certain characters in chat
- Fixed slash '/' key not behaving correctly in certain environments
- Fixed command matching being too greedy (for example: typing '/stophammertime' no longer stops your server)
- Fixed not being able to click coloured links
- Fixed potential issue with village door detection (which could cause too many villagers)
- Made using a stack of bowls on Mooshrooms not consume the whole stack of bowls
- Made punching a TNT block with flint and steel in hand destroy and drop a TNT block (right-clicking will activate the TNT)