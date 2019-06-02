Minecraft: Story Mode is being delisted later this month

This week GOG delisted all Telltale games in light of the publisher's closure last year, and now Microsoft is following suit with Minecraft: Story Mode. Seasons 1 and 2 will no longer be available after June 25—even if you own them, you won't be able to download them after that date.

“On behalf of the publisher, Minecraft: Story Mode - A Telltale Games Series, Season 1 and 2 will no longer be supported on June 25th, 2019. If you have purchased these seasons, please download all remaining episodes prior to the service being discontinued in June," the Minecraft team said in a blog post. The games are currently only available on the Microsoft store, but if you bought them on Steam you'll also be able to download them there until June 25.

A bunch of Telltale games were delisted from Steam after the company closed for good in November, so in light of GOG's delisting there are now very few places to buy any games from the studio. Walking Dead games remain up for purchase on the Epic Games Store because they're now published by Skybound Games, and a 2K rep has told Eurogamer that it is "working to get Tales from the Borderlands back up on digital storefronts as soon as possible".