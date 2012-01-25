Minecraft Lego gets official approval, in development now

LEGO are now in the process of developing Minecraft sets to be sold worldwide. Last month Mojang launched a pitch through the LEGO CUSOO site. Pitches that pick up more than ten thousand visitor votes are passed on to the designers and decision makers at LEGO for a closer look. Mashable mention that Minecraft Lego has now received a big fat APPROVED stamp after picking up 10k approvals in two days, a CUSOO record.

Lego say "we are now developing a concept that celebrates the best aspects of building with the LEGO system and in Minecraft and we can't wait to show it to you — but we aren't ready just yet." Mojang will receive 1% of any profits gathered by the Lego sets bearing its branding, which they plan to give to charity. It's odd to think that Lego-influenced Minecraft should inspire Lego sets. We caught up with Notch recently to see what he thought. "Yeah, it's weird," he said.

"I could never imagine this a couple of years ago, but it's really cool. And it's something I'm really excited about because Lego's so like super friendly. Both the brand, the way they do stuff and as a company, everything there is just friendly and nice. So to have Minecraft go in a nice direction, like the brand, is something I'm looking forward to."

Lego have been in contact with Mojang to discuss their plans for the upcoming sets. "We just had a meeting about it and discussed some design stuff. I can't say anything about it because we don't have it nailed down yet. This guy is going to fly over on Thursday and show us the actual stuff, and we can play with it. But it's looking pretty good. It's going to be very modular of course."