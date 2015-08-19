Minecraft initiative creates Brutalist builds

Image by Wuxa

Here's a neat thing you can see with your eyes: the Brutalist Build exhibition, set up by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), in collaboration with BlockWorks. It was—as tends to be the case with such Minecraft-based things—an educational initiative, in which a Minecraft server was opened for a week, and players were encouraged to fill it with post-war architectural builds.

Given that Brutalist architecture is all about stark geometry expressed through utilitarian concrete, Minecraft does seem like the perfect place for such a thing to happen. It's over now, but 119 creations were made over the course of the week. BlockWorks has immortalised some of them in this here Imgur gallery. You can see a couple of select works below.

Thanks, Duncan Geere.

Image by Kills