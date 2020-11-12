Minecraft Dungeons cross-platform support arrives November 17

Heroes, are you listening?!Cross-platform play arrives on November 17 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows and Xbox One! It’s almost time to join forces – whatever platform you play on! pic.twitter.com/wDusUWYYOYNovember 11, 2020

Cross-platform support for Minecraft Dungeons, which was announced last month together with the new Howling Peaks DLC, now has a date—from November 17, friends on PC, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One can all come together for some dungeon crawling. While there has been no word on cross-play for next-gen consoles, this is unlikely to be a problem, as both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 are backwards compatible.

December sees the release of the new Apocalypse Plus difficulty level and Howling Peaks, which includes three new story missions set, as you might have guessed, in a mountainous region. As part of this, puzzles and enemies, such as the new Windcaller, will make use of powerful gusts of wind. Ravagers from Minecraft's Village and Pillage update are also set to appear in Howling Peaks, along with a stone golem and a bunch of new animals that you would expect on a craggy mountainside, such as goats. Howling Peaks is the first DLC of a completely new season pass, which will offer another three future expansions. Neither Howling Peaks nor Apocalypse Plus have a set date yet.