Milla Jovovich and the Meowscular Chef will be buddies in the Monster Hunter movie

Director Paul W.S. Anderson's Monster Hunter movie rolls ever-forward towards its December 30th release date, pushed up from a pushed back 2021 release date , and now we're in the real thick of the Hollywood advertising machine. So, finally, the information you wanted: Yes, it will have Palicos. Yes, it will have the Meowscular Chef. The information came alongside a new trailer, above, an extension of the recent Diablos trailer that includes a Rathalos for good measure.

The swole cat himself. (Image credit: Capcom)

Why then, you might ask, have we not seen trailers with adorable felines to this point? I have no idea. Seems like a good idea to press the movie's potential multi-generational family appeal. Dunno.

In a panel at New York Comic Con this past week, Anderson confirmed that the adorably anthropomorphized felines will be in the movie. "You couldn't make a Monster Hunter movie without having a Palico in it," he said, "So we definitely lean into the Palico." The fan-beloved and inexplicably swole Palico called Mewoscular Chef, from Monster Hunter World, will also be in the movie. Anderson also implied that, per canon, the Meowscular Chef will be the ex-partner of The Admiral—played by Ron Perlman—which actually seems kind of awesome now that I say it out loud.

Also, apparently, Meowscular Chef will like Milla Jovovich's character. Anderson described their relationship as "rather flirtatious" and "really interesting" which I am not emotionally nor mentally prepared to comment on.

I previously called this movie a "dumpster fire" but now it seems like maybe it could be a funny, schlocky-goodness dumpster fire. As always, I will continue to post about this movie, even if they tell me to stop.