Microsoft's HD webcam is on sale for $34 right now

Webcams have been consistently difficult to find at reasonable prices since it seems like people around the world transitioned to working from home all at once. Most of the top results for webcams on Amazon, for example, are either white-label models with varying hardware quality or expensive professional streaming cameras.



Thankfully, the Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 is on sale for $33.95, a savings of $6 from the usual price. In an era where most brand-name webcams are over MSRP, that's not a bad deal. Even some of our favorite webcams can cost you up to $200.

The Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 might look a little old, and it is—it was first released in 2011, with a 4MP image sensor and a maximum resolution of 1280x720. However, don't let the sub-1080p resolution scare you off. The HD-3000 works well with darker environments and other non-ideal lighting conditions, something that many budget webcams struggle with decent auto-focus. EposVox on YouTube has a few comparison videos here for reference.

The HD-3000 also has a wider field of view than many other budget webcams (though Microsoft doesn't specify the exact FoV). In short, if you want something for a desktop PC that is good enough for Discord or work conferences, this will do the job.